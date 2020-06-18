G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. G4S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GFSZY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. G4S/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.