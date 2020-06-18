G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS GFSZY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,392. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

