Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $32,534.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 57,640,888 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.