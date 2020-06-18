Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.29.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,328,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Garmin by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,678,000 after acquiring an additional 594,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

