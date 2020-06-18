Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.35. Geovax Labs shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 115,947 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geovax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

About Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

