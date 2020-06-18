Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

