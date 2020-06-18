Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

Media headlines about Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Glaukos earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Glaukos’ ranking:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

