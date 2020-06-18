GNC (NYSE:GNC) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.94. GNC shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 92,641 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $472.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.50 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GNC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of GNC by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GNC by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GNC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GNC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

