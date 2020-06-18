Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) were down 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 331,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 111,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Get Goldgroup Mining alerts:

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.33 million for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.