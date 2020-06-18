Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $3.13. Graincorp shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 2,632,183 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $752.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.50.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

