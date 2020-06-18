Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.40. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 81,043 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mackie lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 900,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,432,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,419,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 224,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

