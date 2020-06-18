Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

Media stories about Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Granite Real Estate earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Granite Real Estate has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.