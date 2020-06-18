GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $946.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.24.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GreenSky by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

