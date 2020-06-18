GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $946.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.24.
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GreenSky by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
