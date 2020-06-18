Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Now Covered by Nomura Instinet

Research analysts at Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GO. UBS Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE GO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 955,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $231,217.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,650,352 shares of company stock valued at $579,621,119.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,355,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

