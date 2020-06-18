Guardian Capital LP Acquires 27,945 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. AXA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,264,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,705 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 101,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.41. 4,546,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

