Guardian Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.32. 40,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,566. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.78.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.