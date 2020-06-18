Guardian Capital LP Buys 343,567 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,567 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.44% of Manulife Financial worth $105,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,646,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 360.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,457,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,469 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 264,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.