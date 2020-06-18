Guardian Capital LP Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,291 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,245,000. Shopify comprises 1.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Shopify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up $46.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $864.04. The company had a trading volume of 159,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,055. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $844.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $736.51 and a 200-day moving average of $515.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $775.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.