Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.77. 3,108,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,737. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

