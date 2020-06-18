Guardian Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada accounts for approximately 1.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $62,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 134.50, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

