Guardian Capital LP Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

VZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,654. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $235.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

