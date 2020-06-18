Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 349,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

