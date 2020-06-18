Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278,550 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 1.51% of Cameco worth $44,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cameco by 118.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 116,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,233. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.