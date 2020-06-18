Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 6.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.24% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $210,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

NYSE RY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 857,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

