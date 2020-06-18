Guardian Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,266 shares during the period. CGI comprises 2.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $79,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CGI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,372,000 after buying an additional 48,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,311,000 after buying an additional 146,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $221,679,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CGI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.48. 156,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

