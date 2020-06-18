Guardian Capital LP Has $103.85 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965,349 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for approximately 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.59% of Fortis worth $103,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,794,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,083,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,161,000 after acquiring an additional 323,891 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.61. 23,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

