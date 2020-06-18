Guardian Capital LP Has $14.56 Million Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,940. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

