Guardian Capital LP Has $19.55 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $89.66. 2,216,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,476. The company has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.