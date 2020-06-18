Guardian Capital LP Has $25.79 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.85. 2,579,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.