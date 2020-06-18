Guardian Capital LP Has $44.46 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 337,614 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $44,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 720,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,482. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

