Guardian Capital LP Has $98.78 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $98,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,994. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.