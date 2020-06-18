Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,582 shares during the period. BCE makes up 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.09% of BCE worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BCE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,625,000 after buying an additional 739,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,900,000 after buying an additional 683,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,983 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 843,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.77%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

