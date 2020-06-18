Guardian Capital LP Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,489 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Nutrien worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nutrien by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.19. 34,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,831. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

