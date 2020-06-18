Guardian Capital LP Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,137,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

