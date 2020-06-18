Guardian Capital LP Sells 225,198 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 5.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $175,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $776,885,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $210,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $80,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.49. 831,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

