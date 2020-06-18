Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,329,046 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,329,046 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $35,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $375,474,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,873 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 3,480,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

