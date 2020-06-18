Guardian Capital LP Sells 25,923 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

SJR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,095. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

