Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,802,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,245,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 2.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.63% of Wheaton Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 139,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,420. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 147.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

