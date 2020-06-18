Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 256,877 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.93% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $88,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 80,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

