Guardian Capital LP Trims Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243,699 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 1.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.24% of Waste Connections worth $49,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,985. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

