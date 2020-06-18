Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading Down 4.4%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63, 84,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,935,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $303.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 95,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,084,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 480,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

