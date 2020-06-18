Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.53

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $17.00. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)
Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.
