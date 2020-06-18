Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.53

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $17.00. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 646.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Gyrodyne worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

