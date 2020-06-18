H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 451.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,633.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

