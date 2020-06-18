Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hain Celestial Group earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 23,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.79. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

