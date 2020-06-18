Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halozyme Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

