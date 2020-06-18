Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.54. 27,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

