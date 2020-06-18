Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Societe Generale cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

FPRUY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

