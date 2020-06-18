Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Societe Generale cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

FPRUY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

