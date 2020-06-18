Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 27,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 373.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

