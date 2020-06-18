Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News articles about Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hauppauge Digital earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HAUP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. Hauppauge Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.

