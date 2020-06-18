HBK Investments L P Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,187 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,120. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.51. The company has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

